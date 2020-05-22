Sections
Boy separated from relatives found in Fatehabad; sent home

A 14-year-old boy, who had come to Haryana from Assam for work and got separated from his relatives during the lockdown, was sent home from Gurugram through a special train on Friday evening....

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 14-year-old boy, who had come to Haryana from Assam for work and got separated from his relatives during the lockdown, was sent home from Gurugram through a special train on Friday evening. According to the police, he was found wandering around in Fatehabad district and then shifted to a relief camp there.

The boy, who was identified by his first name as Rajmohan, is a native of Lakhimpur, Assam. The police said that he had come to Haryana with his relatives to look for work.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Due to the lockdown, he somehow got separated from his relatives and was left behind. Fatehabad Police found him wandering around in their district, after which he was shifted to a relief camp there.”

The police said that the boy stayed at the relief camp for around a month where he was provided with food and all the basic necessities. The police personnel helped him stay in touch with his parents, residents of Lakhimpur, through mobile calls.



Bhim Singh, spokesperson, Fatehabad Police, said, “When we got to know that Gurugram administration has arranged special trains for migrant workers to go their native states, we booked a ticket for Rajmohan too. On Friday, we took him to Gurugram, from where he boarded the train to Assam for his home town.”

