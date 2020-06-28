Sections
Brick kiln owner's murder: Owner of car used in the crime arrested

Two days after a 42-year-old brick kiln owner was shot dead allegedly by two armed men in Sohna, the owner of the car used by the two suspects for the murder was arrested on...

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two days after a 42-year-old brick kiln owner was shot dead allegedly by two armed men in Sohna, the owner of the car used by the two suspects for the murder was arrested on Sunday, the police said. Both the murder suspects had been identified, the police said, adding that the motive behind the alleged murder was “revenge”.

On Friday at 10.40 am, Virendra Dayma, a resident of Chungi number 1 in Sohna, was sitting on a chair outside when a white Alto car had stopped near the gate of his house. Two armed men had alighted from the car and fired several gunshots at him. He had suffered eight gunshot wounds and had succumbed to the injuries on the spot. His brother, Narendra, has said that he was in an adjacent room and had seen the suspects flee in the car.

The police arrested one Amit Dagar, 30, from Alipur in Bhondsi on Sunday. Dagar is the owner of the Alto car, in which the two suspects had escaped after the murder.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “Our probe found that Dagar got a WhatsApp call from his friend Sonu Rathi, who asked him to give his car to Rathi’s brother-in-law, Dharmender—who is the prime suspect in the case. Dharmender along with an aide planned the murder and had shot Dayma.”



The police said after the shooting, the two suspects had driven to Alipur to return the car to Dagar and asked him to hide it. The car is yet to be recovered, and Dharmender and his accomplice still remain at large.

ACP said Dharmender’s father was allegedly murdered at least 15 years ago and the victim’s brother Narendra was arrested and later convicted in the case. “He had been serving time and was recently released on parole during the lockdown. So prima facie, it appears that Dharmender planned to murder Narendra’s brother to avenge his father’s death. Several crime teams are trying to trace the suspects,” the ACP said.

