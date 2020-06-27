Sections
Brick kiln owner shot dead over personal enmity in Sohna

A 42-year-old brick kiln owner was allegedly shot dead by two armed men in Sohna on Friday morning. The police said he suffered eight gunshot wounds and died on the spot....

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 42-year-old brick kiln owner was allegedly shot dead by two armed men in Sohna on Friday morning. The police said he suffered eight gunshot wounds and died on the spot. Personal enmity is suspected to be the alleged reason, the police said, adding that a case of murder has been lodged.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Virendra Ram, a resident of Chungi number 1 in Sohna, who had a brick kiln business in Palwal.

According to the police, the incident took place at 10.40am when Virendra Ram was sitting on a chair outside his house. According to the police, a white Alto car, in which at least three men were seated, stopped outside his house, and two men alighted from the car.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Both the suspects were armed and they started firing indiscriminately at the victim before escaping in the car. He suffered at least eight gunshot wounds on his body and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.”



Prima facie, the police said the man was killed over “personal enmity”, adding that they were interviewing the members of his family to ascertain the exact reason.

The victim’s brother, Narendra, said, “I was sitting in an office space, which we have opened in our house, when the incident took place. I heard gunshots and immediately rushed out of the room. I saw two men escape in a car but could not note down the registration number. My brother did not mention of a specific threat or rivalry with anyone. We don’t know who could have done this.”

A case has been registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at City Sohna police station on Friday, said the police.

