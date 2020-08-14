Buses in Gurugram to allow full capacity from today

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited on Friday decided to allow full occupancy in all its 68 Gurugaman buses that are currently plying in the city. Buses so far had been restricted to carrying not more than 18 passengers at a time, with alternate seating arrangements to ensure social distancing. However, all vehicles will now be allowed to carry a maximum of 36 passengers.

The revised policy was to be implemented a week ago, from August 8. However, it was rolled back at the last minute after senior officials in the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the district administration raised concerns over whether it was too early to relax social distancing norms . At the time, VS Kundu, CEO, GMDA, had said, “Physical distancing on all GMCBL buses will continue to be enforced.”

However, taking a cue from the state-run Haryana Roadways, which has been running buses at full occupancy across the state for the past week, GMCBL officials on Friday said that restrictions on occupancy will be lifted in Gurugram as well. “We were initially apprehensive about allowing people to sit next to each other, but Haryana Roadways buses have been operating at 100 percent seating without any problems, across the state. Moreover, the number of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram is extremely low. So, we have assessed the risk and found it suitable to allow more occupancy,” said Vanita Akhaury, spokesperson, GMCBL.

A statement issued to the press on Friday evening, GMCBL CEO Anju Chaudhury said that the decision to lift seating restrictions “will end the pain point of travellers who had to wait at bus stops because the buses were allowing only 18 passengers following the Covid-19 safety rules. Passengers used to complain of getting late for office work and other jobs... This decision has been taken to provide commute relief to passengers travelling in Gurugram.”

Vishnu Kumar, 29, who frequently travels from Gurugram to Sohna using Gurugaman’s route number 218, said, “The decision is a relief, because I will be able to save a lot of time. I usually take the bus from Subash Chowk, but I have to wait for one or two buses to pass before I can get a seat which sometimes takes up to 30 mins.” Asked whether he is worried about relaxing social distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 epidemic, Kumar said, “Yes, but the chances of ending up in hospital are very little. If I was older I would perhaps be more worried.”

A doctor with the district health department, seeking anonymity, said, “This decision goes against conventional wisdom, but the spread of the virus has slowed down, so the risk is less now. If cases start rising again, we will advise that social distancing norms be put back in place. Meanwhile, all commuters should wear masks and sanitise themselves before entering the bus. These are part of the standard operating procedure.”