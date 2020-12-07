Business as usual on Tuesday despite Bharat Bandh, say Gurugram officials

Supply of essential services and basic amenities such as water and electricity will not be disrupted in the city during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, which has been called by agitating farmers, according to a statement issued by the district administration.

Shops, market complexes, mandis, restaurants, local courts and offices will continue to remain open, while regular vehicular movement will continue to be allowed on major arterial roads, said officials.

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders to protest against the three farm laws enacted in September and have given a call for a nationwide bandh on Tuesday.

“We have deployed teams in all sensitive areas and markets and have instructed the forces to take action against any group forcing any trader, shopkeeper or vegetable vendor to shut their shops. Anyone found taking law in their hand will be booked on the spot,” said Astha Modi, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), adding that 2,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city to keep a check on any disruption, and maintain law and order in the district

The wholesale vegetable and food grain mandi at Khandsa will see the major deployment of police as the department has received information that a group of protesters have been threatening shopkeepers to shut their shops. “Every individual has the right to take the decision. For those who want to operate, we are there to ensure their safety and security,” said Modi.

“All petrol pumps, shops and markets will be open,” said Modi. She said that the police control room will also be on alert, so as to pass on information to the nearest police station and patrol van in case of any violence.

According to the district administration, senior officials have been assigned with the task to ensure the supply of essential services to the city is not affected. Likewise, a strict vigil will be maintained on national highways (Delhi- Jaipur and Gurugram – Alwar) and Delhi-Rewari- Ahmedabad railway line passing through Gurugram, officials said.

A spokesperson for the administration said that vehicular movement on major arterial roads won’t be stopped but citizens should avoid any unnecessary movement. “Ahead of Bharat Bandh, police have intensified checking across the city and keeping a close watch to prevent any law and order situation on Tuesday,” the spokesperson said.

The district and sessions courts will also remain functional and all proceedings will take place as per schedule, said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, former president of Bar association, Gurugram.