Businessman robbed of ₹2 lakh by two men in Pataudi

A 55-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed of ₹2 lakh on Sunday by two unidentified men who snatched his cash bag and shot in the leg of his employee in Pataudi, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.20pm when the victim, Ramesh Kumar Goyal, a resident of Pataudi, who owns a cloth shop in the main market, was closing his store. Goyal kept his bag containing the cash in his scooter’s compartment and was locking the iron shutter of the shop, when two unidentified men allegedly walked up to his scooter, picked up the bag and fled.

Goyal said that two of his employees, Mohit Kumar and Kundan, who were also present at the spot, ran behind them and nabbed one of the suspects. “They raised an alarm and shouted for help. Before anyone could reach them or inform the police, one of the suspects took out a gun and shot at Mohit’s leg. He fell down, following which the suspect fled from the spot,” he said.

Goyal and his other employee took Mohit to a hospital and informed the police control room. The police said it seemed like someone was watching Goyal for the last few days or there might be an insider’s role in the incident.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they are scanning CCTV footage of cameras installed in the market, but are yet to identify the suspects. “Mohit is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable. We will question both the employees and neighbouring shopkeepers to know if any such incident has been reported earlier from the market,” he said.

A case under sections 379 (snatching, 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) and Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two unidentified men at Pataudi police station on Sunday night.