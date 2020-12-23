Cabinet okays municipal body for Manesar

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for constituting a civic body for Manesar, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), with 29 villages to come under its ambit. The new corporation will cover an area of 124.32 square kilometres, according to the statement issued by the state administration.

These 29 villages are among the 39 that were earlier proposed to be included under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). In a state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, it was decided that villages of Kasan, Khoh, Naharpur Kasan, Nawada, Fatehpur, Dhana, Baskulsa, Bas Haria, Kankrola, Bhangrola, Dhorka, Wazirpur, Badha and Sikanderpur Rampur will now be included under MCM.

The MCM will also oversee the areas of Shikohpur, Nakhrola, Bar-gujjar, Naurangpur, Meoka, Hayatpur, Sehrawan, Nainwal, Kukrola, Jhund Sarai 1 and 2, Fazalwas, Gopalpur and Garhi Harsaru.

As reported by HT earlier, these areas fall along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and include new Gurugram sectors, which have been developed in revenue estates of these villages. The MCM will cater to a population of over 300,000.

Sunder Lal Yadav, sarpanch, Sikanderpur Barha, and the president of district sarpanch association, said, “Under the new corporation, the development of the area will be fast-paced. At least 29 villages will be within the limited jurisdiction of the MCM. Villages will get more attention now, with better utilisation of resources.”

In November, Khattar had announced setting up a civic body for Manesar, which is an automobile manufacturing hub. In a meeting held on August 22, the MCG decided to bring its jurisdiction around 39 villages. However, residents of some of these villages protested this, as they preferred operating under the panchayat system.

Residents of developing sectors beyond Kherki Daula have opposed their inclusion under the Manesar civic body. They want the government to set up a Greater Gurugram corporation, rather than clubbing them with Manesar.