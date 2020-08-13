Cattle trader assault: Victim shifted to Safdarjung hospital as family demands justice, action

A 30-year-old cattle trader, Nasir, who along with his minor brother, was assaulted with sticks by at least two men in Begumpur Khatola , was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Nasir, who hails from Ghasera village in Nuh, and his brother had been called to Begumpur Khatola by the suspects on the pretext of selling a buffalo on Tuesday.

The two suspects, identified as Adesh and Dilbag, from Begumpur Khatola, were arrested and released on bail, said police.

The victims have alleged that the two men had assaulted them after accusing them of ‘framing people from their community in cases’, making a reference to an incident on July 31 in Badshahpur, where Lukman, a driver from Ghasera in Nuh, was beaten up with sticks and a hammer on the suspicion of transporting beef.

In a video clip, allegedly recorded on Tuesday, Nasir, said, “For three days, the suspects had been calling us to Begumpur Khatola to sell a buffalo. They said ‘tum wo ghasera wale ho, hamara khaate ho and hum par mukadma karte ho’ (You are from Ghasera, you trade with us and then file cases against us). They said you are from Lukman’s village.”

“After the assault, the villagers rescued us. We were taken to the police chauki. I did not record any statement to the police as I was not conscious at the time,” added Nasir in the clip.

Police said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday but have so far strongly denied that they had any links to the men involved in the attack on Lukman on July 31.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “These allegations are false. The FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint of the victims.”

The victims and their families on Wednesday urged the police to book the arrested duo under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Nasir’s father, Shahabuddin, said, “The incident took place between noon and 1pm. After my sons were rescued by the villagers, the police took them to the police station and an FIR was registered only at 6.30 pm. Two more people were involved in the attack. Police should add stringent charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy to the FIR as this was a preplanned attack. The accused have been booked under bailable offences.”

Sandeep Malik, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sohna, said, “The sections in the FIR are based on the nature of injuries and medical opinion is sought for the same and accordingly the investigation is conducted.”