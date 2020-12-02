Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Gurugram / Central team inspects sites for Science City

Central team inspects sites for Science City

A central government team on Wednesday inspected four sites in Sohna for setting up the country’s fourth Science City.The team consisting of officials from the department...

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A central government team on Wednesday inspected four sites in Sohna for setting up the country’s fourth Science City.

The team consisting of officials from the department of science and technology, the Haryana government, Union ministry of culture, and the Haryana space application centre (Harsac) visited Ghamroj, Rahaka, Nimoth and Patli Hajipura. They were accompanied by Sohna sub-divisional magistrate Chinar Chahal.

The project requires at least 25 to 30 acres and will initially require Rs 500 crore investment shared equally between the central and state governments.



Gurugram was selected for the proposed project in January this year. The other three cities with a Science City are Kolkata, Jalandhar and Ahmedabad.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the district administration said that the Science City will serve as a centre for disseminating practical knowledge of science and mathematics in an engaging manner. “It will have thematic galleries covering physics, chemistry and other branches of science and would benefit children and students from various educational institutions, by providing them with a resource centre to satiate their inquisitiveness,” said Dr Sultan Singh, principal scientist, Harsac.

Additionally, a science museum with galleries demonstrating different scientific principles will be set up to help inculcate a scientific temper in people by informing them about science through interesting practical activities. The team coordinator also shared there were plans to develop scientific facilities of Indian space research organisation (Isro) in the city. He said that the state government was keen on developing the Science City in the district so that children from neighbouring cities could also benefit from knowledge sharing.

Once the site for the project is identified, its detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Govt holds separate talks with BKU’s Tikait faction
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
Old Parrikar video threatens to derail railway line doubling project in Goa
Dec 02, 2020 23:35 IST
Now, Naga Hoho calls Nagaland Governor’s statement abusive
Dec 02, 2020 23:29 IST
Ghaziabad’s 65% case load concentrated in nine residential segments, Indirapuram tops the list for third consecutive month
Dec 02, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.