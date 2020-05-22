City experiences hottest day of the season; near heatwave conditions likely to prevail

The city on Friday experienced the hottest day of the season so far with the day temperature rising to 44 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

The Palam observatory in Delhi, which according to the MeT department officials gives an accurate reading of Gurugram’s weather, also recorded a season-high temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Near heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in the city over the next three days with the mercury expected to rise by a few more degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

“Heat wave is likely to continue over a few places in Delhi-NCR from May 23 till 25. Clear skies and dry north-westerly winds blowing over Northwest India and Delhi-NCR have made conditions favourable for heatwaves,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi.

“Two conditions have to be met for the declaration of a heat wave. First, the maximum temperature has to touch 45 degree Celsius. Second, the temperature must be 4.5 degrees above the normal temperature,” said Srivastava.

Past data from Gurugram is insufficient due to which weather inference is drawn mainly by relying on Palam observatory data for estimating the departure from normal. “Gurugram has an automatic weather station and there is no past record of data. Palam is already facing heat wave conditions on the basis of which we can say that Gurugram is also facing near heat-wave conditions,” Srivastava.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is predicted to rise by a degree and touch 25 on Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 44-45 degree Celsius for the next few days, as per an IMD forecast.

The air quality in the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. The city recorded an AQI reading of 139, a marginal deterioration from the previous day’s 123. The average daily concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, the city’s most prominent pollutant, on Friday was 81.9 µg/m³, as per the HSPCB’s official air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, a clear sky is likely to prevail this week for the most part with temperatures staying within the range of 44-45 degrees Celsius.