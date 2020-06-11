Sections
Home / Gurugram / City reports 6 new deaths; Covid-19 tally reaches 2,737

City reports 6 new deaths; Covid-19 tally reaches 2,737

The city on Thursday reported six deaths related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) – the highest single-day jump in fatalities due to the virus so far. This takes the...

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city on Thursday reported six deaths related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) – the highest single-day jump in fatalities due to the virus so far. This takes the city’s Covid -19 toll to 19. The new fatalities include the death of a police official and three other people who were declared dead on arrival by hospitals and were later tested to be Covid positive.

Gurugram has the second-highest coronavirus fatality in the state, after Faridabad where 22 deaths have been reported so far. In the four days, 14 deaths have been reported in Gurugram. The total count of deaths in Haryana stands at 64.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer(CMO), said, “Six deaths have been reported in the city, out of which three were brought dead and were later tested Covid-19 positive. They were in the age bracket of 60-80 years. A 42-year-old woman, who was admitted in AIIMS Jhajjar, was confirmed positive but her cause of death is yet to be ascertained as the details have not been shared by the hospital.”

Yadav also said, “A 60-year-old woman having diabetes succumbed to the infection at Medeor Hospital. Also, a police officer who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 positive at a private hospital died due to cardiac arrest.”.



Gurugram also recorded 191 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus to 2,737, according to the state health bulletin. Out of the total number of cases, 1,858 are hospitalised while 860 have been discharged so far. As of Thursday, Gurugram’s Covid-19 burden was nearly 51%. Since June 1, the city has reported more than 1,700 cases. The district is currently among the 38 worst-affected districts noticing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the state health bulletin, 21 overseas travellers, residents of Haryana brought to India from USA under the Vande Bharat Misssion, have also been tested Covid-19 positive. Out of the 21 travellers, 5 have been discharged while 16 are being treated at different districts of the state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Now, high-footfall markets in Chandigarh want to open on all days
Jun 12, 2020 01:43 IST
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Jun 12, 2020 01:42 IST
Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.