Sections
Home / Gurugram / City reports highest single-day spike of 230 cases

City reports highest single-day spike of 230 cases

The city recorded 230 Covid-19 cases on Sunday — the highest single-day jump in Covid-19 infection, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the total count of persons infected with...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city recorded 230 Covid-19 cases on Sunday — the highest single-day jump in Covid-19 infection, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the total count of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2(the virus that causes Covid-19) jumped to 1,922. The previous highest single-day spike of 215 cases was reported on May 4. The total number of coronavirus fatalities stands at four.

Out of the 1,922 cases, 451 have been discharged while 1,467 are undergoing treatment or are under home isolation. Almost 10 patients are in a critical condition and are kept in ventilator. It includes four patients in Medanta, and three, each, in Fortis Hospital and Medeor Hospital, Manesar. On Sunday, Haryana reported 496 new cases, out of which 230 are from Gurugram alone. Other high numbers are reported from Sonepat (73) and Faridabad (56). Notably, Haryana has exceeded the neighbouring state of Punjab in the total number of cases. Punjab has 2,376 cases, while Haryana has 4,448.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad border with Delhi to stay shut for now
Jun 07, 2020 22:52 IST
Ghaziabad: Malls, restaurants directed to take up sanitization, can reopen from June 10
Jun 07, 2020 22:51 IST
Chandigarh doesn’t want Covid-19 case tested in P’kula added to its count
Jun 07, 2020 22:52 IST
Death of pregnant woman: Interim inquiry report awaited
Jun 07, 2020 22:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.