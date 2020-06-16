City RWAs gear up to fight Covid-19; build isolation centres

With the number of Covid-19 cases breaching the 3,000-mark last week, several residents’ welfare association (RWAs) across the city have started establishing isolation centres of their own.

Gurugram alone accounts for 41% of the Covid-19 burden of the state. Over 7,722 cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which Gurugram accounts for 3,477 cases. Of these 3,477 cases, at least 1,664 are still active in nature. As per an estimate made by Vivek Kalia, nodal officer, hospital and ventilator management, if the number of cases increases to almost a lakh in August, then the city would require at least 37,000 beds and more than 2,000 ventilators.

In an official release by the administration on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri sought the cooperation for increasing the number of isolation centres in the city. “RWAs and gram panchayats are being approached to make a list of suitable places in their areas, where patients can isolated. RWAs have been asked to make isolation centres in their respective areas so that asymptomatic patients can be kept at these centres. By doing so, the spread of virus can be checked,” said Khatri.

Khatri added that isolation centres in both urban and rural areas are being mapped and medical officers will be assigned to each of them so that they can regularly monitor the health of the patients who are kept in isolation centres. “If the health of a person in an isolation centre worsens and he or she needs to be admitted to a hospital, then arrangements can be immediately made after consulting with the associated medical officer,” said Khatri.

Khatri specified that most Covid-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic in nature and that the administration, along with the health department, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and the Gurugram Police, are coordinating and conducting an area-wise mapping of Covid-19 infected patients.

A few of the RWAs in the city have already started making arrangements in this regard. The RWA of DLF Phase-2, for instance, has designated eight guest houses in their area that can accommodate more than 60 people. The RWA is also taking the help of private hospitals and clinics to procure medical supplies, such as oxygen cylinders, nursing staff, masks, gloves, and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

“We want to provide residents with an alternative option for isolating themselves if they contract the disease. Eight guest house owners in DLF Phase -2 have already come forward and we are also in the process of arranging the necessary medical equipment. We are expecting to have operational isolation centres in another two weeks,” said Gaurav Wahi, president of DLF Phase 2, RWA.

At the Tulip Violet society in Sector 69, the RWA has reserved one vacant apartment as an isolation centre, which can accommodate eight people. The association is also looking to identify one more apartment for the same purpose.

“Our first isolation centre will become operational from Saturday onwards. The builder has allowed us to use a four-bedroom vacant apartment as an isolation centre, while one of the residents who owns a furniture shop has arranged for eight beds. In addition, we have also managed to arrange for medical supplies from a private clinic,” said Puneet Goyal, president of Tulip Violet RWA. Goyal further said that the RWA is also speaking with the district administration for information on government-sanctioned medical clinics and hospitals through which they can purchase the necessary equipment and arrange for checkups for infected patients.The RWA is also looking to arrange for one more apartment in the condominium for isolation.

At the Godrej Summit society in Sector 104, residents have tied up with a charitable hospital and established an isolation centre at a building in the society that was earlier reserved for creating a playschool. The isolation centre is due to become operational on Sunday.

“Residents wanted to create a separate isolation centre within the condominium so that senior citizens, children, or other vulnerable residents can be immediately be quarantined. Presently, we have reserved four beds at the centre and can increase the capacity to 20,” said Bajrang Jain, a resident. Jain added that one of the residents who owns a charitable hospital in Sector 4 has arranged all the necessary medical equipment and has also promised to provide nursing staff and doctors if required.

In DLF Phase-1, the RWA is also looking at establishing their community centre as an isolation centre. However, they are waiting for approval from residents living in its vicinity for approval. “We have identified a community centre in Block-F that can accommodate more than 35 people. Residents living next to the community centre have voiced some reservations on the matter. We will go ahead after we sort out the matter with them,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, DLF Qutub Enclave RWA.