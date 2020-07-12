Sections
Home / Gurugram / City sees 112 new cases, total tally inches towards 7,000

City sees 112 new cases, total tally inches towards 7,000

Gurugram reported at least 112 new cases on Sunday, bringing the district’s total tally of reported Covid-19 cases to 6,860. The district has so far reported 105 deaths...

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram reported at least 112 new cases on Sunday, bringing the district’s total tally of reported Covid-19 cases to 6,860. The district has so far reported 105 deaths (indicating a case fatality rate of 1.5 percent), with one new death being reported on Sunday.

Of the deaths recorded, 68 patients had pre-existing co-morbid conditions.

The number of active cases in the district now stands at 1,027, down from Saturday’s tally of 1,036. With 120 new recoveries on Saturday, the district’s recovery rate stands at just above 83 percent, up from 77 percent exactly a week ago. Of the current active cases, 870 are currently in home isolation, 21 are hospitalised, and 136 are under observation at Covid-19 care centres across the district.

“So far a total of 5,728 patients have been discharged from hospitals, home isolation and Covid-19 care centres after testing negative. We are still getting between 100 to 150 new positive cases a day, but we are not worried as we have a high recovery rate and also a low test-positivity rate (at around 11 percent),” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.



On Sunday, the district collected 2,026 samples (through antigen tests, RT PCR tests, and RT PCR tests in private labs). This marks the seventh consecutive day on which the number of samples collected for testing have exceeded the 2,000 mark. “Our aim is to maintain a steady testing rate of 2,000 tests per day, bulk of them being antigen. A second RT PCR machine is now operational in the city, and we will be able to add about 200 more RT PCR samples to this testing pool each day,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 658 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 21,240 cases. Of these 15,983 patients have recovered and 4956 patients are still under treatment. On Sunday, the state also reported four new deaths, taking Haryana’s total mortality to 301.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess
Jul 13, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.