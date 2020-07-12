City sees 112 new cases, total tally inches towards 7,000

Gurugram reported at least 112 new cases on Sunday, bringing the district’s total tally of reported Covid-19 cases to 6,860. The district has so far reported 105 deaths (indicating a case fatality rate of 1.5 percent), with one new death being reported on Sunday.

Of the deaths recorded, 68 patients had pre-existing co-morbid conditions.

The number of active cases in the district now stands at 1,027, down from Saturday’s tally of 1,036. With 120 new recoveries on Saturday, the district’s recovery rate stands at just above 83 percent, up from 77 percent exactly a week ago. Of the current active cases, 870 are currently in home isolation, 21 are hospitalised, and 136 are under observation at Covid-19 care centres across the district.

“So far a total of 5,728 patients have been discharged from hospitals, home isolation and Covid-19 care centres after testing negative. We are still getting between 100 to 150 new positive cases a day, but we are not worried as we have a high recovery rate and also a low test-positivity rate (at around 11 percent),” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

On Sunday, the district collected 2,026 samples (through antigen tests, RT PCR tests, and RT PCR tests in private labs). This marks the seventh consecutive day on which the number of samples collected for testing have exceeded the 2,000 mark. “Our aim is to maintain a steady testing rate of 2,000 tests per day, bulk of them being antigen. A second RT PCR machine is now operational in the city, and we will be able to add about 200 more RT PCR samples to this testing pool each day,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 658 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 21,240 cases. Of these 15,983 patients have recovered and 4956 patients are still under treatment. On Sunday, the state also reported four new deaths, taking Haryana’s total mortality to 301.