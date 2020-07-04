Sections
Home / Gurugram / City sees 130 new cases on Saturday

The district reported 130 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, along with three deaths. Gurugram’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 5,829, with a total of 99 deaths...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district reported 130 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, along with three deaths. Gurugram’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 5,829, with a total of 99 deaths so far. Of the deaths recorded, 62 patients had pre-existing co-morbidities.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,234, up from Friday’s tally of 1,178. With 71 new recoveries on Saturday, the district’s recovery rate stands at 77.1 percent. Of the current active cases, 843 are currently in home isolation, 51 are hospitalised, and 340 are under observation at Covid-19 care centres across the district.

“So far a total of 4496 patients have been discharged from hospitals, home isolation and Covid-19 care centres after testing negative. Majority of people are still under home isolation. Most of them are not showing any symptoms at all,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

On Saturday, the district collected 2640 samples, the highest in a single day so far (through antigen tests, RT PCR tests, and RT PCR tests in private labs). This was also up from Friday’s collection of 2402 samples. Saturday’s test-positivity rate remained low, at about 6 percent, while cumulatively about 14 percent of all samples tested from Gurugram have shown positive for Covid-19. “Our aim is to keep positivity rate at around 8 percent, even as cases continue to rise,” Yadav added.



