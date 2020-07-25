Sections
Home / Gurugram / City to have muted Independence Day celebration due to Covid 19

City to have muted Independence Day celebration due to Covid 19

Following instructions from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on celebrating Independence Day, Gurugram will see muted celebrations with social distancing norms and...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:04 IST

By htreporters@hindustantimes.com,

Following instructions from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on celebrating Independence Day, Gurugram will see muted celebrations with social distancing norms and honouring those in the front line of the fight against Covid-19.

In a detailed advisory issued to all the states and union territories, the MHA had asked all states to use technology in the best possible manner for the celebrations and avoid large gatherings.

The Gurugram district administration on Friday said that they will follow the directions, which included fewer guests, social distancing and wearing of masks.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said, “We have received directions from the home ministry in this regard and these will be followed strictly. All events will be planned in manner that social distancing norms are observed.”



Officials, however, said the Independence Day event would include the ceremonial parade and speech by the chief guest and unfurling of the national flag followed by playing of the national anthem. It would also include presentation of the Guard of honour. But unlike previous years, social and cultural events such as dances by school children and march pasts would be missing, said officials.

Elaborating on the details, a district administration spokesperson said that events by school children which were held in large numbers on this day earlier would be avoided this year due to spread of Covid 19. The focus, he said, would be on holding events such as tree plantation, debates at school level on digital platforms, online quiz contests/patriotic essay writing and poetry competitions and other such measures, which can be held practising social distancing.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India, China complete troop disengagement at three friction points, focus now on Finger area
Jul 25, 2020 23:36 IST
Pre-feasibility report for Uttarakhand’s greenfield airport submitted, CM underlines its strategic role
Jul 25, 2020 23:35 IST
Shiv Sena Ludhiana unit protests outside MP’s house over schools charging fee
Jul 25, 2020 23:32 IST
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Jul 25, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.