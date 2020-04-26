City witnesses heavy rain, hail, severe weather likely today

As per the IMD’s forecast for Gurugram, a “partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning” will persist for at least the next two days. (Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo )

A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather warning for parts of north India, the city witnessed a storm on Sunday afternoon, complete with rain, gusty winds, overcast skies, lightning and thunder, and even hail in some parts of the city. The rain also brought with it a welcome dip in mercury, with the maximum daytime temperature falling to 32 degrees Celsius, as per IMD data.

With heavy showers between 12.45pm and 2pm on Sunday, a few areas of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging and power cuts, including areas in Sector 4, Sushant Lok and Ardee City. As per IMD data, the city received 8.6mm of rainfall until Sunday morning, and may continue to see more showers until Tuesday. Wind speeds on Sunday touched 25km per hour in some parts of the city. Wind speeds are expected to remain above 10km per hour, “and may reach up to 30km per hour if severe weather conditions persist, which they may,” an IMD spokesperson said.

As per the IMD’s forecast for Gurugram, a “partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning” will persist for at least the next two days. A severe weather warning has also been issued for April 27, with hailstorms, gusty winds and squall expected over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan. The forecast also says that the temperature will remain below 40 degrees Celsius in Gurugram over the next seven days, touching 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, and rising to 39 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.