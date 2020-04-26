Sections
Home / Gurugram / City witnesses heavy rain, hail, severe weather likely today

City witnesses heavy rain, hail, severe weather likely today

With heavy showers between 12.45pm and 2pm on Sunday, a few areas of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging and power cuts, including areas in Sector 4, Sushant Lok and Ardee City.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 08:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gurugram

As per the IMD’s forecast for Gurugram, a “partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning” will persist for at least the next two days. (Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo )

A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather warning for parts of north India, the city witnessed a storm on Sunday afternoon, complete with rain, gusty winds, overcast skies, lightning and thunder, and even hail in some parts of the city. The rain also brought with it a welcome dip in mercury, with the maximum daytime temperature falling to 32 degrees Celsius, as per IMD data.

With heavy showers between 12.45pm and 2pm on Sunday, a few areas of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging and power cuts, including areas in Sector 4, Sushant Lok and Ardee City. As per IMD data, the city received 8.6mm of rainfall until Sunday morning, and may continue to see more showers until Tuesday. Wind speeds on Sunday touched 25km per hour in some parts of the city. Wind speeds are expected to remain above 10km per hour, “and may reach up to 30km per hour if severe weather conditions persist, which they may,” an IMD spokesperson said.

As per the IMD’s forecast for Gurugram, a “partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning” will persist for at least the next two days. A severe weather warning has also been issued for April 27, with hailstorms, gusty winds and squall expected over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan. The forecast also says that the temperature will remain below 40 degrees Celsius in Gurugram over the next seven days, touching 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, and rising to 39 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah
Apr 27, 2020 20:28 IST
Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition
Apr 27, 2020 20:27 IST
Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works
Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.