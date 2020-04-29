Sections
Civil defence volunteer assaulted after argument

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A volunteer from a civil defence team was allegedly assaulted and threatened with murder by at least two unidentified men while he was distributing food in Sector 57 on Tuesday. The police said that the volunteer sustained minor injuries and his condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the victim is a professor at a university and a resident of Sector 52. He began volunteering for the team last month, helping its members distribute food across Gurugram. The incident took place on Tuesday around 7pm when he went to an economically weaker section (EWS) colony in Sector 57 to distribute food.

In the police complaint, the victim said, “On Tuesday, around 7pm, I went to a shanty to distribute food. Suddenly, two men came out and began screaming and told me not to distribute food. When I told them that I am associated with a government department, they got agitated. One of them said that the property belonged to him and I cannot come there. They called at least three more men at the spot and assaulted me.” He also said that the men allegedly became angrier when he asked them to wear masks and threatened to kill him.

Summit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 57 police station, said, “The victim is a volunteer with a civil defence team. He sustained a minor injury on the hand and his condition is reported to be stable. The men are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”



A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 57 police station on Tuesday, the police said.

