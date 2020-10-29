Classes for senior students in government schools to be regularised from November 2

The state education department on Wednesday issued an official notification along with guidelines that need to be followed by schools for conducting regular physical classroom sessions for students of classes 9 to 12. While schools had initiated regular sessions from October 15, no official notification had been issued. As a result, schools were continuing with the schedules that they had individually adopted for guidance sessions.

The guidelines shared by the directorate of secondary education on Wednesday will come into effect from November 2. As per the guidelines, online/distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Students who wish to attend online classes rather than physically attend school will be permitted to do so. Further, students will be able to attend schools only with parental consent.

District education officer Indu Boken said that the second phase of school reopening will start from November 2 in a graded manner in line with the circular issued by ministry of home affairs (MHA) on September 30. “The first phase of reopening saw schools resuming classes partially for academic guidance sessions. The second phase of reopening will start from November 2. Schools will hold classes for three hours. Students visiting the school would be required to carry consent letters from parents. Attendance, however, will not be enforced,” said Boken.

She said that directions had been issued to all the school heads regarding the various preventive measures and protocols that need to be adopted. Apart from the generic preventive measures, such as physical distancing and masking, schools have been asked to display posters and notices in various areas to spread awareness on safety protocols. Further, schools have been asked to stagger entry and exit, and also issue separate weekly ‘in-school’ and ‘at-home’ learning schedules.

Shyam Raghav, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, said that so far, academic guidance sessions were taking place in small shifts but classes would be regularised from November 2. “We have been holding academic guidance sessions in two shifts in small batches. From November 2, a complete three-hour class will take place. We are expecting the student strength to go up,” said Raghav.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that with regular classes expected to take place from November 2, it will become easier to understand and addresses students’ queries and provide feedback. “While we have been holding online quizzes, it becomes difficult to conduct comprehensive tests remotely. In the absence of a testing mechanism and face-to-face communication, teachers are not able to fully understand if the lessons are being understood by students via online classes. Once classes become regular, teachers will be able to provide detailed feedback to individual students,” said Sharma.

Most private schools plan to continue with online classes. Aparna Erry, principal, DAV Public School, Sector 14, said that the school had no plans of calling students. “Online classes are continuing in our school. We recently conducted a survey seeking feedback of parents of students in classes 11 and 12. Most of them were not in favour of in-person classes,” said Erry.