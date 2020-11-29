CM Manohar Lal Khattar oversees expansion of Civil Hospital building

Chief minister(CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inspected the premises of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) near Sadar Bazar, the land of which is being used for the expansion of the adjoining Civil Hospital.

Khattar directed the district authorities to start the construction work of the new hospital building at the earliest as the project has been pending for the last two years. He also directed that the process of transfer of land from the government school for the expansion of the hospital should be expedited.

The state government has proposed to increase the capacity of the old Civil Hospital to 500 beds, for which some part of the land belonging to the government school is supposed to be transferred from the education department to the health department.

The CM also asked the district administration to ensure that the old building of the civil hospital is demolished and a tender is floated by the PWD for the same by the next month. He directed that a wall should be constructed between the school and the hospital and the work should be completed before the schools reopen next month.

The CM also asked the health authorities to shift their office to another designated area to facilitate the expansion of the hospital.

Dr. Virendra Yadav, district civil surgeon, said that the work of shifting the office of the civil surgeon in the old Civil Hospital building has started. Therefore, the entire space can be made available for the public works department(PWD) for construction of the new hospital building.Yadav said that after demolishing the old building, the land of the school will be transferred so that a modern and well equipped hospital building having a capacity of 500 beds can come up.

Yadav also said that they will be soon shifting to CMO’s office in Sector 38. The CT Scan and MRI centre will be shifted to Sector 10 hospital,” he said.

Captain (retd) Indu Bokan, district education officer, said that the classes being taken in the school building will be shifted to the government school at Sukhrali. She also informed that even after the transfer of school land for the expansion of the hospital building, the school will have enough space left for holding classes.