Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Gurugram / CM to inaugurate U-turn flyover near Shankar Chowk

CM to inaugurate U-turn flyover near Shankar Chowk

Chief minister(CM) Manohar Lal Khattar will remotely inaugurate a U-turn flyover on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Shanker Chowk on Sunday, the district administration said on...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister(CM) Manohar Lal Khattar will remotely inaugurate a U-turn flyover on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Shanker Chowk on Sunday, the district administration said on Saturday.

The CM will inaugurate the flyover through video conferencing from Karnal, which will be live-streamed via a large LED screen installed at Shankar Chowk.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed the flyover at a cost of ₹51 crore.The flyover is meant to help commuters from Cyber Hub to drive towards Udyog Vihar and Delhi. It will also reduce traffic jams at Shankar Chowk, said officials.

The construction of the flyover commenced in March 2019 and was completed in 18 months. Vikas Mittal, senior manager, NHAI, stated that the flyover will ease traffic movement and reduce congestion on the expressway.

The U-turn flyover is a part of a project to decongest the expressway between Ambience Mall and Shankar Chowk. NHAI officials said that the construction of an U-turn underpass on the expressway is also at the final stages and work would soon be completed.

The entire project is being built on a cost-sharing basis between the Haryana government, NHAI and private developers, said NHAI officials.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Oct 31, 2020 22:03 IST
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST

latest news

Hospital rape: No conclusive evidence in case against staffer, cops plan to quash FIR
Nov 01, 2020 00:07 IST
Dip in cases sees closure of Covid care centre in Kalyan
Nov 01, 2020 00:05 IST
Gurugram reports highest single-day spike; tally close to 30,000 mark
Nov 01, 2020 00:04 IST
Post-Covid care centre in Thane gaining momentum
Nov 01, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.