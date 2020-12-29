Sections
Coldest night yet, as mercury touches 3 degrees Celsius

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city witnessed its coldest night of the winter season, as the minimum temperature dropped to a record low of 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Gurugram’s automatic weather station (AWS) did not capture the maximum temperature on Tuesday, but the nearest AWS at New Delhi’s Palam observatory showed a maximum temperature of 16.2 degrees on Tuesday.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, temperatures are set to increase over the next week, touching as much as a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius by January 4, and a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius.

Dense to very dense fog with visibility under 50 metres is likely in some parts of northwest India on December 30 and New Year’s Eve, warned IMD officials. The IMD, in its impact-based bulletin released on Tuesday, said dense to very dense fog is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northwest Uttar Pradesh on December 30, 31 and January 1.



Air quality in the city, meanwhile, remained in the poor category of the air quality index, with a reading of 224 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily AQI bulletin.

As has been frequently observed this season, Manesar remained the least polluted major city in the region, with moderate air with an AQI of 185. Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad all reported AQIs in the upper-end of the poor category on Tuesday.

As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in very poor category on 30.12.2020 and reach upper-end of very poor category on 31.12.2020.”

