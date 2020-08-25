College students await clarity on practical, final semester exams

College students in state universities are in a fix with uncertainty prevailing over practical exams for first- and second-year students, even as the final semester students await clarity on guidelines for online and offline examinations. While Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, to which government colleges in the city are affiliated, has asked final-year students to choose between online and offline modes of examination, junior students awaiting their results and subsequent promotion.

Deepakshi Antil, a final-year student of history honours, said that students are frustrated since a lot of time has already elapsed and wanted the university to issue a final schedule with guidelines. “We have been waiting for clarity for months now. Many of us now want the exams to be over, regardless of the mode. We only hope that the exams are conducted without any chaos and we can start applying for jobs soon,” said Antil.

She said that while there were concerns regarding patchy internet connectivity, physical visits to centres would be also fraught with risks. “Students have concerns about both physical safety and online exams but we don’t have much of a choice. We can’t skip the exams if the university chooses to conduct them,” said Antil.

MDU, on Tuesday, said that it will be conducting terminal semester exams both in online and offline mode for final-year students of government colleges in September. Students are required to register their preference for the mode of examination by Saturday though an online survey initiated by the university. Students, however, are yet to receive the guidelines regarding the exams.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that while the department was prepared to conduct examinations in both modes, the schedule would be shared once it gets an idea about the preferences of students. “Some students might have concerns pertaining to online exams. At the same time, we have received many calls from parents and students who have expressed their reservations about physical visits to centres. There are students who can’t travel due to various reasons. All this will be taken into account before exams are conducted,” said Yadav.

Besides final-year students, first- and second-year students are also awaiting clarity over the fate of practical exams in some courses. Srishti Yadav, a second-year BSc student of Government Girls College in Sector 14, said that multiple orders pertaining to practical exams had been issued and withdrawn in the past week. “Every alternate day, we are told that practical exams will be conducted and given a schedule, only for the order to be withdrawn. There is no final word, and due to the constant back and forth, our result cannot be declared,” said Yadav.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that Gurugram University had asked city-based colleges to conduct practical exams for first- and second-year students, but the state government’s guidelines did not permit students to visit colleges. “Practical exams in some courses cannot take place online. At the same time, we are unsure about calling students to colleges due to safety concerns. We are trying to get the exams conducted in an offline-online mode but so far, details regarding the same are yet to be finalised,” said Khullar.