Colleges, varsities to resume physical classroom sessions from November 16

State universities and colleges across the state will resume physical classroom sessions in a staggered manner from November 16 for the first time since educational institutions across the country were asked to shut down in view of Covid-19 pandemic in March.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) shared with universities and colleges in the state last week, the higher education department had said that research scholars and postgraduate students in science and technology would be allowed to visit colleges for the purpose of research and laboratory work, with generic preventive measures in place. The same rules will apply to students of undergraduate courses of all streams.

Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya Government College, said that the college had informed teachers to send out appropriate directions to students for the resumption of classes from Monday. She said the college had already put in place sanitisation and physical distancing measures.

“We are expecting students to visit the college from Monday. All teachers have been asked to ensure that attendance is not enforced so that only willing students can visit the premises. Enforcement of physical distancing is going to be our priority since admission formalities and exams are already taking place on the campus. With the resumption of classes, the footfall will increase,” said Khullar.

As per the guidelines issued by the higher education department last week, online/distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Students who wish to continue with online classes will be permitted to do so and attendance will not be enforced.

For now, colleges will be abiding by the protocol that was issued in September for academic guidance sessions. As per the protocol, students from different courses have been allotted different days of the week for the classroom sessions.

“Students will be permitted to visit the college twice a week for a limited duration, to begin with. We are expecting students to visit the colleges from Tuesday since many students are still at home for Diwali,” said Dr Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9.