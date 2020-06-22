Sections
Home / Gurugram / Committee sends report on capping of charges to state govt, decision soon

Committee sends report on capping of charges to state govt, decision soon

:A decision regarding capping of charges for treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals of the district is likely to be taken in a day or two, with recommendations...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:03 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

:

A decision regarding capping of charges for treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals of the district is likely to be taken in a day or two, with recommendations regarding the same having already been submitted by the administration to the state government, officials said on Sunday.

Officials privy to the matter said that a report on treatment charges, on lines of Delhi, has been handed over by the committee headed by divisional commissioner, Gurugram, to the state.

“Recommendations to cap the treatment cost has been sent to Haryana government and is being reviewed,” said additional chief secretary and GMDA chief, VS Kundu, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 in the district.



Amit Khatri, Gurugram deputy commissioner, on Sunday also said that the state government may consider what treatment prices are being set by other cities. on the basis of which a decision will be taken.

A senior government official, who did not wish to be named or quoted, said that recommendations as per the standards set by Delhi and NCR have been sent to headquarter in Chandigarh and these are being reviewed. A decision in this regard is likely to taken in a day or two, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 22, 2020 00:32 IST
Solar eclipse: A low-key affair at Kurukshetra
Jun 22, 2020 00:30 IST
Movie shooting in Uttarakhand amid Covid-19 outbreak? Follow govt’s SOP
Jun 22, 2020 00:28 IST
11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana
Jun 22, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.