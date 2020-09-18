Community centre in Begumpur Khatola to house Covid positive prisoners from Bhondsi Jail

With at least 42 inmates at the Bhondsi district jail testing positive for Covid-19 since September 2, the district administration on Friday issued an order, instructing that an isolation ward for prisoners be set up at a community centre in Begumpur Khatola, about 15 kilometres away from the jail premises.

Issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, Friday’s order stated, “Keeping in mind the spreading and upsurge of Covid-19, a necessity has arisen to keep and treat the Corona Virus positive prisoners and a proposal for the establishment of an isolation centre/dedicated ward... was under consideration. The task for identifying the suitable accommodation was entrusted to the SDM Gurugram and Superintendent, District Jail. They have reverted with their recommendation that the community centre in Begumpur Khatola is a suitable site (sic).”

On September 2, 33 inmates were found to be positive for Covid-19 at Bhondsi jail. Since then, 67 more suspected cases of Covid-19 have been tested, of whom nine were found to have been infected with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, thereby denoting a test-positivity rate of 13%. “Two hundred other inmates, who have travelled outside the jail premises recently for medical checkups or court proceedings, are currently in quarantine within the jail. They will all be tested for Covid-19. If found to be positive, we will move them to the government medical facility in Sector 9 for now. Once the community centre is set up, they will be moved there,” said Sanjay Kumar, assistant jail superintendent, adding that 35 of the 42 confirmed positives in Bhondsi so far have already recovered.

It was still unclear, however, how many isolation beds will be available for inmates, how many health staffers will be deployed there, or by when the facility will be up and running. Police commissioner, KK Rao, could not be contacted on Friday despite multiple attempts, while Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), did not share any specific details.

“We will comply with the deputy commissioner’s order as directed,” he said. Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Adequate security shall be provided at the isolation centre for Covid positive prisoners in Begumpur Khatola, especially during transportation from the centre and to the district jail and vice versa.”

As per Friday’s order, the health department has been asked to provide “an adequate number of medical officers and other medical staff for treatment and examination of prisoners”, and to ensure that “testing of prisoners and submission of reports is done on a priority basis.”

Jail authorities, meanwhile, have been asked to depute staff for internal management and maintaining the records of prisoners admitted to the isolation centre. “Bedding, utensils, food and other necessities for prisoners” will also be provided by jail authorities. The sub-divisional magistrate, Badshahpur, has been tasked with ensuring adequate supply of electricity and potable water to the community centre, and to provide two vehicles for the facility. One will function as an ambulance for emergencies, while another will be used to transport food and other necessities for patient inmates.