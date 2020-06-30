Complete lockdown in 8 wards of Gurugram: No movement, door-to-door screening

Health workers in PPE coveralls arrive to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Gurugram. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Authorities in Gurugram will enforce a complete lockdown from Tuesday in eight containment zones for two weeks as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have surged in the Haryana district.

Amit Khatri, Gurugram’s district magistrate, has said these wards have been identified as large outbreak zones or areas where there are 15 or more cases of the coronavirus disease.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Under the provision of the disaster management act, human movement will be completely banned here from two weeks from June 30 to July 14. The violators will be liable to face action under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and relevant sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code),” Khatri said.

Wards identified as large outbreak areas:

Ward number 4 Dundehera police station road, Aggarwal Sweets Gali (Sector 21), Dundahera community centre street, Vishal Mega Mart street

Ward number 16 Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madanpuri

Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri

Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti Nagar

Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar, Feroz Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar

Ward number 22 Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shivaji Park

Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park

Ward number 35 DLF Phase 3 Nathupur

What are the rules for these eight wards?

* These areas will be completely barricaded from all exit points followed by adequate police deployment to prevent violation

* The movement of residents will be allowed only if there is an emergency

* The health department will start door-to-door screening in these areas through rapid antigen test to identify suspected Covid-19 cases

* It will be mandatory for residents to install Aarogya Setu app and they will have to undergo thermal as well as symptomatic screening every time they step out of their houses for buying things

* Industrial activities will be permitted in these areas only if the workers stay inside the factory premises.

* Only essential shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to be open

* These large-outbreak areas will be fully sanitised.