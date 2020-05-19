Sections
Home / Gurugram / Containment zone perimeter reduced to one kilometre

Containment zone perimeter reduced to one kilometre

The district health department, along with the district administration, has decided to reduce the perimeter of containment zones to 1 kilometre from 3 kilometres. A containment one includes lanes...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:04 IST

By Archana Mishra,

The district health department, along with the district administration, has decided to reduce the perimeter of containment zones to 1 kilometre from 3 kilometres. A containment one includes lanes where cases have been reported. Gurugram district currently has 37 containment zones.

Dr MP Singh, the nodal officer for containment zones, said, “Marking a 3km radius from the epicentre of the infection as a containment zone and a 7km radius as the buffer zone in different areas would cover half the city as the number of containment zones are increasing, following the surge in cases. Therefore, we have decided that the perimeter of the containment zone will be reduced to 1km for proper surveillance and to keep a check on people’s movement.”

The administration can define the boundary of a containment zone, as per the guidelines issued by the union ministry of home affairs while imposing lockdown norms. Also, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that except containment zones, the remaining areas will be classified as orange zones where activities will resume.

“The boundary of the containment zone in a residential area could be a mohalla or any lane in a congested area where a case has been reported. It makes contact tracing, testing people with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) easier. Even house-to-house surveillance becomes specific,” Singh said.



In containment zones within red and orange zones, maximum precautions are required including strict perimeter control, to ensure that there is no movement of population in or out of these zones except for medical emergencies or supply of essential goods and services. However, as reported by HT earlier this week, there has been a lack of vigilance in the containment zones.

As per the health department guidelines, until now, a containment zone covered a radius of 3km and the adjoining buffer zone covered a radius of 7m from the epicentre of the case(s). However, health officials now say that defining the perimeter of a containment zone will depend on the risk assessment of the area. It can be revised.

NEW COVID-19 CASES

The district health department on Tuesday confirmed nine Covid-19 cases have been reported from the city. Three persons from Sector 10A, two from Ravi Nagar and one each from Daulatabad, Sirhaul, Palam Vihar and Shivaji Park. The number of infected persons has reached 220, of which 118 have been discharged while 102 are admitted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab not to delineate red, orange or green zones
May 19, 2020 23:42 IST
Infections rise in four states after migrants return
May 19, 2020 23:42 IST
Sports activities to resume from May 25 in Ludhiana
May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
In Bengal, increase in testing but rise in cases the same
May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.