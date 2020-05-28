Containment zones increased to 63 as Covid-19 cases reach 405

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing rapidly in Gurugram, the district administration on Thursday increased the number of containment zones from 45 to 63, even though a few areas were denotified. These areas included Dev Jewellery shop in Ashok Vihar, Chhotu Ram Chowk and Nandi Dham in the city. The total tally of Covid -19 cases in Gurugram stands at 405 with 68 positive cases being reported on Thursday.

While 15 new containment zones have been notified in Gurugram block, two new zones have been notified in Pataudi and one in Sohna.

As per the latest order issued by deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, on the recommendation of district disaster management and containment review committee, the number of such zones in Gurugram block is 60, along with two in Pataudi and one in Sohna.

The areas adjoining the containment zones have been declared as buffer zones and it has been stated that the de-notification of areas would happen if the last positive case was reported 28 days earlier. The DC also appointed sub-divisional magistrates and duty magistrates for the supervision of the new containment zones.

The new areas included in the containment zones are Government Middle School, Block C, Palam Vihar; street number 1, Panchwali Colony in Daultabad; the area around Nathuram market, DLF-4; Orchid Garden, La Lagune Apartment and Olive Tower in Sector 54; Aggarwal store, Yash Public School and RBS school in Palam Vihar extension; Tau Gopi wali Gali in Rajendra park; House no 685 to 789 and 915 to 919 in Chakkarpur; jhuggis(hutments) in Sector 53; the community centre in Gurgaon village; Sadhguru Enclave and streets no 4,5,6 in Noble Enclave; streets on Old Railway Road near Kalinath temple; Jwala Mill parking wall in Sector 22; streets in Prempuri in Sector 32; house no 219-223 in Indra Colony in Sector 52; Nilu ki Dhani in Shikohpur; Yadav Bhawan area in Rajiv Colony.

The areas notified in Pataudi are Hari Mandir, Chotta Bhazar in Ward no 8 and some parts of village Dadawas. In Sohna, street number 6, N block, Naya Gaon and Mohan Nagar were notified as containment zones.

As per the latest norms of the health department, the perimeter of the containment zones is now limited to 1km. It includes lanes or mohallas where Covid -19 positive cases are identified. All areas barring containment zones in the city are identified as orange zone.