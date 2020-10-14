Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Contractors gather in Gurugram over pending payments from MLA’s firm

Contractors gather in Gurugram over pending payments from MLA’s firm

As many as 15 contractors from different parts of the country gathered in Gurugram on Wednesday and alleged that a construction company, owned by a sitting Haryana legislator...

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As many as 15 contractors from different parts of the country gathered in Gurugram on Wednesday and alleged that a construction company, owned by a sitting Haryana legislator from Meham, had duped them of crores of rupees. A police case in this matter was registered in the city last week against member of legislative assembly (MLA) Balraj Kundu for allegedly not paying dues of around Rs 14 crore to a contractor.

Gurugram resident Parivartan Singh, who lodged the complaint against the MLA, said that he had taken the sub-contract of road construction in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh from KCC Buildcon, a company owned by Kundu, which had managed to bag the contract in Madhya Pradesh in 2017.

“KCC Buildcon subcontracted the work of around Rs 75 crore to my company and I spent around Rs 41 crore on this work but was paid only Rs 28 crore. Despite repeated requests, the remaining payment was not made and after exhausting all options, I terminated the contract but later they agreed to settle the matter. Despite the promises, no payment was made and I had to approach the police in July 2019, but the case was registered only last week,” said Parivartan Singh, owner of Parivartan Buildtech.



Sanjay Jain, a contractor who was addressing the media along with Singh and other contractors, said that his construction equipment was hired by KCC through a sister company, but they refused to make payment of Rs 75 lakh despite repeated complaints. “The authorities in MP did not pay heed to our complaints as we are based in NCR. We just want our dues to be paid,” he said.

When asked about the allegations, MLA Balraj Kundu, who is the founder and chairman of KCC Buildcon according to the company website, said that the matter was politically motivated. “This is just a political conspiracy,” he said.

However, the contractors said that a majority of them were from outside the state and not concerned with politics. “We are businessmen and have no connection with politics. We just want our money back,” said Devender Singh, who hails from Gwalior.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
Oct 14, 2020 22:39 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 14, 2020 22:36 IST

latest news

Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR
Oct 14, 2020 23:08 IST
GMDA preparing a list of vacant plots for converting them into parking spaces
Oct 14, 2020 23:08 IST
Ludhiana: Girls grab top ten slots of BCA, BCom exams
Oct 14, 2020 23:08 IST
Gurugram sees three consecutive days of ‘poor’ air
Oct 14, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.