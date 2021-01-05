Cops identify mastermind behind gang of carjackers

A day after Gurugram Police arrested two carjackers after an alleged exchange of fire, investigators on Tuesday revealed that they have identified the kingpin of the gang, who have been managing the criminal activities of his gang while being lodged at Punjab’s Ropar jail.

On Tuesday morning, a crime team of Sector 39 arrested two more suspects from Rohtak who had allegedly fled after the incident. They were on their way to Punjab, when they were surrounded by the police. The police said they were conducting raids to arrest the fifth suspect who is in the Rohtak area.

According to the police, this gang of five members have been active in Haryana for the last 14 months and was allegedly involved in more than 10 murders, 50 carjacking cases, 40 cases of loot, 50 robberies and 24 house thefts across various districts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the gang was actively involved in carjacking and used to rob cars and SUVs to commit crime in other areas. “We have recovered four pistols, six automatic magazines, 20 live cartridges, four mobile phones and one master key from their possession,” he said.

The suspects have been identified as Amit Godara of Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Sri Bhagwan of Rohtak.

Sangwan said they were involved in cases reported from Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. “The They carried out several burglaries during the lockdown. The kingpin has been identified as Dalpreet alias Baba who operates from Ropar jail. The suspects during questioning revealed that they work for Baba, while another key member of gang is Rahul Bara. They wanted to rob a car on Sunday and had to reach Aurangabad in Maharashtra for a contract killing of a businessman on directions of Baba. We will take Baba on remand from Punjab for further questioning,” he said.

The police added that on December 27, they had shot dead a businessman in Yamunanagar and robbed his Swift car. The car was allegedly used in a bank robbery in Hanumangarh in Rajasthan where they had looted ₹12.5 lakh and later set the car ablaze in village Salempur in Hansi.

The police said they do not use the same car for more than two incidents. In the first week of December, they had robbed a Baleno car from Gurdaspur and then used it for another robbery in Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where they robbed ₹13.5 lakh from a cash collection van and left the car near Kaithal after they met with an accident.

The suspects have also allegedly robbed sports motorbikes from Punjab. They later abandoned at isolated stretches after they snatched gold chains from six women in the area.