Cops on patrol duty beaten up, held hostage in property dispute case

Three policemen, who had gone to intervene in a property dispute, were attacked and injured by a group of people in Bhondsi on Wednesday night. One of the policemen alleged that the suspects tried to run him over with a car and later held him hostage in a room while trying to implicate him in a false molestation case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm when a head constable and two constables, on patrol duty in a PCR, received a phone call from a security guard of a private company in Bhondsi. The guard had alleged that at least eight persons, including a former sarpanch of a neighbouring village, had threatened him to leave the spot, saying that they owned the land.

The police said when they went to probe the incident, a group of at least eight men and several women, who were armed with sticks and iron rods, attacked them and accused them of being biased against them.

In the police complaint, a head constable, who was injured, said that their vehicle was completely damaged and its window panes smashed. “The accused persons attacked us and took two of my colleagues to one side and beat them up. I was dragged out of the PCR vehicle and beaten up. One of the accused tried to choke me and another drove an SUV towards me to run me over. I jumped on the bonnet of the SUV and saved myself. As I tried to run, they dragged me to a room and held me hostage and tore my uniform. They snatched my phone and recorded my video and threatened to file a false molestation case against me,” he said in the FIR.

The police said additional force was called in to rescue the trio. They sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, where their condition stabilised.

Bhartender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station, said, “The accused persons are yet to be arrested and several teams are trying to trace them. A case has been registered against five persons, including the former village sarpanch, and several unknown persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”