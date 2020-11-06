Cops question parents of 26-year-old woman who was shot by suspected robbers

The police on Friday night recorded the statement of the parents of the 26-year-old Pooja Sharma, who was shot in the head by three masked men during a suspected robbery attempt near Golf Course Extension Road on Tuesday night. Sharma, who died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, was returning home in her car with her fiancé, Sagar Manchanda, when the incident took place, said the police.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that they have recovered the mobile phone of Sharma and have scanned it to know if anyone was troubling her or if there could be any other motive of her murder. “The phone will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Madhuban, Karnal, for further scanning. We are also scanning the call details of Sharma and Manchanda to check if anyone was troubling them or had threatened them in the past. We are looking at all angles to ensure the suspects are arrested at the earliest,” he said, adding that Sharma worked with an IT company in Sector 38 in medical claims and insurance department.

Sarita Sharma, mother of the victim, said in her statement to the police that her daughter had returned from Chhattisgarh to Gurugram on October 25 and was working from home. “She lived in Dwarka with her uncle and on Tuesday she had to collect her laptop from her company in Sector 48 and got late. She called me and sought my permission to meet Sagar Manchanda, who was her fiancé. They had dinner at a restaurant and went out for a long drive towards the Delhi-Jaipur highway. On their way, Manchanda suggested having a look at his apartment, which is under construction in Sector 65 where they a spent few minutes. The incident took place afterward,” she stated

Ravinder Sharma, who is the father of the victim and is a businessman by profession, stated that he had received a call from Manchanda, informing them of the incident. They took the first flight to Delhi and visited the hospital but could not talk to his daughter since she had not gained consciousness yet. “Pooja was my elder daughter; I have a son and another daughter who lives with us in Raipur. She was ambitious and came to Gurugram one-and-a-half years ago after she was offered a job in an IT company in Sector 48. She had no personal enmity and never discussed with us if she was facing any issues,” he said.

Sharma had been on a ventilator since she was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night and had not gained consciousness, said the police, adding that her family arrived from Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning.

The doctors who treated Sharma told police that she was bleeding from the right side on the back of the head (right occipital region). She was put on ventilator support due to low oxygen and was under the care of a neurosurgery team. “On Thursday, around 2 pm, the patient had a cardiac arrest for which immediately cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started but despite resuscitation, the patient could not be revived and declared dead at 2.33 pm (sic),” stated a document released by the hospital.

A board of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination of Sharma on Friday and her body was handed over to the cousin brother of the deceased, the police said, adding that the body was taken to their home town for cremation by flight.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital, Gurugram, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said she died due to firearm injury. “A 9mm bullet was hit on the back of the right side of the ear and was stuck in the head. The bullet could not be removed despite the surgery and her right-side brain was damaged,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that there were 48 CCTV cameras on the stretch out of which 36 were operational. They have also scanned footage of service lane and crossings but they are yet to identify the suspects. “The 10 teams are investigating and have recovered some leads which could lead to the arrest of the suspects. We are conducting raids at several locations to find some missing dots in the case,” he said.