Cops to check illegal sale of crackers in Gurugram

The police on Sunday launched a drive to check illegal sale of firecrackers, in view of the rising pollution level and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to curb pollution during winter.

The commissioner of police, in meetings with deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and 40 station house officers (SHOs), asked them to take steps to ensure supply of green firecrackers to all licensed shops and encourage people to stick to the guidelines issued regarding bursting of crackers.

The Supreme Court in 2018 had banned conventional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR due to rising pollution levels and had allowed only green firecrackers, which cause 30% less pollution, during allotted time slots for bursting crackers.

So far, no licences have been issued by the district administration this year to traders for selling firecrackers.

The SHOs have been asked to hold meetings with residents’ welfare associations in their areas, to ensure that residents do not burst firecrackers indiscriminately and also to keep a check on the illegal sale of firecrackers.

The police have formed 20 teams for the purpose and are also undertaking checks at borders to ensure crackers are not being smuggled into the city.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that nearly 1,500 police personnel have been deployed on the ground during the festive season, to ensure safe celebrations. “The SHOs have been asked to personally patrol their area concerned and be in touch with RWA members where the celebrations are taking place, and to ensure the women are safe and no snatching incident is reported. Any person found indulging in illegal activity, be it bursting crackers, smuggling liquor, gambling or loitering around in residential areas, will be booked,” Rao said.

Personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes to keep a check on hooliganism and street crimes, the police said.

“The crime teams have been instructed to keep a close watch on history sheeters who have been indulging in smuggling, snatching and gambling during this season. Also, they have been asked to inform women to be careful while moving out wearing heavy jewellery,” he said.

At least 20 personnel from each police station, including the SHO, will patrol their areas and will send daily report to the Rao’s office, as per the plan. The police station numbers have been shared with RWAs to ensure a quick response.

Rao said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social gatherings will be limited and mask swill be mandatory. The police said they are waiting for the administration to issue guidelines in this regard.