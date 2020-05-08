Sections
Coronavirus: 13 fresh cases in Gurugram, taking total tally to 117

The situation is alarming here with 65 cases reported a week ago and now the tally has zoomed up to 117 on Thursday.

Updated: May 08, 2020 13:28 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Gurugram

On Thursday, the district administration found 13 patients infected with coronavirus. On Wednesday, it had detected 17 cases (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Gurugram administration has been shaken up after detecting corona positive patients in double digits for the second consecutive day. On Thursday, the district administration found 13 patients infected with coronavirus. On Wednesday, it had detected 17 cases.

J.S. Punia, civil surgeon of Gurugram said: “5 cases reported in one family resides in Jyoti Park area in old city. Besides, district administration has also sealed an upscale condominium called Vipul Belmonte complex at sector 53 on Golf Course road after two senior citizens found positive for Covid-19. 2 other infected persons belong to Rajiv Nagar, two from Acharyapuri near sector 12, and one each from Rajendra Park and civil hospital.”

The affected areas were sealed by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and health officials have initiated the sanitation works.



