Covid-19 case count past 45,000 in Gurugram

The district on Monday reported 866 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 45,072, according to the health department. Due to a faster-than-estimated spread of the virus, the district has already crossed the November-end projection of 43,000 cases with a week left.

Since the beginning of November, over 15,000 new cases have been reported, of which 6,000 new infections were recorded in the last six days alone. As per the data, one in six persons who underwent the test has tested positive this month, which is double the October figures, as one in 12 persons tested positive. According to the World Health Organisation, the infection is considered to be under control only if one in more than 20 persons test positive.

Of the total number of cases, 5,942 are active cases while 38,864 have recovered from the illness. The death toll stands at 266, with nearly 79% of deaths happening due to co-morbid conditions. At least 488 seriously-ill patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are admitted to hospitals.

Active cases and hospitalisation have been showing a consistent upward trajectory due to the 16% weekly test positivity rate.

“The active transmission of Covid-19 can be controlled through increased testing, and thereby, identification of new cases and timely isolation. People should get themselves tested timely, instead of taking the disease lightly, as common flu,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner.

In controlling the ongoing surge, where daily infections are fluctuating between 500-970, the health department on November 19 had ramped up the infrastructure to conduct 6,000 tests per day.

On Monday, a total of 6,502 tests were administered, with 4,447 of them the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR). On November 21, a record of 10,200 tests were administered in a day. In the last two weeks, at least 68, 542 tests have been administered, almost 30% higher than the cumulative numbers (47,902 tests) of the previous two weeks from October 27 to November 9. With this, the average daily positive cases have crossed 670, up from the 457 between October 24 and November 6).

The overall test count has increased due to an increased share of the rapid antigen test, which increased to 17% last week from 14% in the first week of November. In September and October, the antigen testing rate was 28%. Due to a high chance of false-negative, experts suggest a minimum use of rapid antigen tests as it masks the true positivity rate of the area or city.

As a part of the targeted testing, the health department is continuing with its camps. On Monday, a camp was held at Mini Secretariat, where employees and workers directly involved in public dealings were tested and 76 rapid antigen tests were conducted. Two had tested positive.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Testing will continue in different areas having increased footfall of the general public. The current focus is on timely identification of cases and their home isolation to prevent mortality from increasing.”