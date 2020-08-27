Covid-19 cases doubling at 81 days as cases continues to shoot up

Gurugram’s doubling rate — as per data available with the health department — has fallen to 81 days as compared to 104 days in the first week of August, in a sign that the spread of Covid-19 virus has become more rapid in the district.

The doubling rate estimates the number of days that it will take for the total number of cases to double. An increasing doubling rate means fewer days until the total number of cases doubles.

On Thursday, the total number of active cases jumped to 937, with the district adding 141 cases to its tally, taking the total number of people infected with SARS-CoV2 to 11,429. At least 132 people have succumbed to the disease so far, with one fresh death being recorded on Thursday.

Records show that the number of active cases till the first week of August was under 650 and gradually declining. However, the number of new cases on a weekly basis have increased since then. Between August 13-20, the total new cases were 543,. Between August 21- 27, however, at least 793 new cases were confirmed.

Confirming the rise in infection, the health department officials said that Gurugram’s daily growth of Covid-19 cases is also fluctuating between 0.87% (August 7) to 1.1 % (as on Thursday), indicating the Covid-19 cases are growing at a faster pace again. In July, the daily growth rate of cases was 1.4%.

Health officials say that calculating doubling rate is a dynamic process, where average of cases reported in the last seven days are being taken. It can be calculated either every day or every three or five days. But as per ICMR guidelines, Haryana health department has been using a mathematical calculation called Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) to decipher the doubling rate.

In April, the doubling rate of cases fluctuated between 18 and 36 days, when the total number of active cases were almost 60. As the numbers started increasing in May first week, the doubling rate dropped to just seven days. Data shows there was a slight improvement in the doubling rate from May 15 till May 29. During these weeks, cases were multiplying after every 17 and 13 days. With over 675 cases reported from May 29 till June 3, cases again doubled rapidly in just four days. In July, the doubling rate improved to almost 51 days. Till August 13, the doubling rate was 108 days, while the case positivity rate was 7.23%. However, last week the doubling rate came down to 88 days.

It has been a week since Gurugram is reporting more than 100 new cases per day, thereby affecting the doubling rate, health officials said, while pointing out that the numbers were rising across the country.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Since, active cases and testing numbers are rapidly changing, the doubling rate continues to vary. It has come into our notice that cases are increasing as all the members of a family are being tested positive in one go. Therefore, we are now holding more testing camps to isolate people quickly and prevent mortality. Cases are increasing across the country as people are freely moving out without ensuring social distancing norms.”

Dr Dhruv Chaudhary, state nodal officer for Covid-19 at PGIMS, Rohtak, said, “Doubling rate is a parameter to indicate the rate at which infectivity is spreading. It is critical when the doubling rate is in a single digit. It is due to increased testing, cases are multiplying in 81 days in Gurugram. Now the focus should be on preventing the active cases from increasing so that elderly and those with co-morbid conditions are not exposed to the coronavirus.”