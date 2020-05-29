Covid-19 cases in Gurugram cross 500-mark

The city’s Covid-19 cases breached the 500-mark after it recorded a spike of 115 fresh cases on Friday. This is the biggest number of coronavirus cases to have been recorded in a single day.

Gurugram’s Covid-19 count stands at 520, as per the state health bulletin. It is the highest in Haryana so far.

Of the total cases, there are 293 active patients, while 224 have been discharged after the recovery from the highly contagious disease. On Friday, 31 patients were discharged. The death toll stands at 3, as per the health bulletin.

The district health team, however, did not share the details of the fresh cases and the areas from where they have been reported.

The city saw a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in May as compared to April. On May 1, the total number of coronavirus positive patients was 71. In a month’s time, 449 new cases have been reported. On Thursday, the city recorded the second-highest spike of 68 cases. The positive cases were reported from more than 30 areas.

A member of the rapid response team said, “The 115 cases are from different parts of the Gurugram block. It includes areas such as DLF-4, Rajeev Nagar, Surat Nagar, Nathupur, Sector 10A, Sector 18 and Hari Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, among others.” He said that the reported cases are all fresh ones and not holdover cases, refuting to all the rumours that the sudden spurt in the number is due to addition of cases that have been in the backlog.

Official data till May 28 showed that some of the worst-affected areas are Dundahera (19 cases), Rajendra Park (12), Khandsa (32), Sector 10A (19), Rajeev Nagar (10), Ravi Nagar (10), Jyoti Park (9), Chakkarpur (7), Gandhi Nagar (6) among others.

All of these areas are residential in nature with dense population. A few of the condominiums in the city have been equally affected where patients have been kept under home isolation.

With the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the district administration has started paid isolation facility for asymptomatic cases. At least 12 hotels have been roped in for the purpose.

The city also reported the third Covid-19 death in Medeor Hospital on Thursday.

“A 65-year-old woman with co-morbidity issues succumbed to coronavirus,” said the rapid response member. Earlier this week, two deaths have been reported in PGIMS, Rohtak.