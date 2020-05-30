Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Gurugram / Covid-19 cases in Gurugram cross 500-mark

Covid-19 cases in Gurugram cross 500-mark

The city saw a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in May as compared to April. On May 1, the total number of coronavirus positive patients was 71. In a month’s time, 449 new cases have been reported.

Updated: May 30, 2020 07:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gurugram

Gurugram’s Covid-19 count stands at 520, as per the state health bulletin. It is the highest in Haryana so far. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The city’s Covid-19 cases breached the 500-mark after it recorded a spike of 115 fresh cases on Friday. This is the biggest number of coronavirus cases to have been recorded in a single day.

Gurugram’s Covid-19 count stands at 520, as per the state health bulletin. It is the highest in Haryana so far.

Of the total cases, there are 293 active patients, while 224 have been discharged after the recovery from the highly contagious disease. On Friday, 31 patients were discharged. The death toll stands at 3, as per the health bulletin.

The district health team, however, did not share the details of the fresh cases and the areas from where they have been reported.



The city saw a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in May as compared to April. On May 1, the total number of coronavirus positive patients was 71. In a month’s time, 449 new cases have been reported. On Thursday, the city recorded the second-highest spike of 68 cases. The positive cases were reported from more than 30 areas.

A member of the rapid response team said, “The 115 cases are from different parts of the Gurugram block. It includes areas such as DLF-4, Rajeev Nagar, Surat Nagar, Nathupur, Sector 10A, Sector 18 and Hari Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, among others.” He said that the reported cases are all fresh ones and not holdover cases, refuting to all the rumours that the sudden spurt in the number is due to addition of cases that have been in the backlog.

Official data till May 28 showed that some of the worst-affected areas are Dundahera (19 cases), Rajendra Park (12), Khandsa (32), Sector 10A (19), Rajeev Nagar (10), Ravi Nagar (10), Jyoti Park (9), Chakkarpur (7), Gandhi Nagar (6) among others.

All of these areas are residential in nature with dense population. A few of the condominiums in the city have been equally affected where patients have been kept under home isolation.

With the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the district administration has started paid isolation facility for asymptomatic cases. At least 12 hotels have been roped in for the purpose.

The city also reported the third Covid-19 death in Medeor Hospital on Thursday.

“A 65-year-old woman with co-morbidity issues succumbed to coronavirus,” said the rapid response member. Earlier this week, two deaths have been reported in PGIMS, Rohtak.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 neighbours beat salesman to death in Delhi’s Sagarpur
May 30, 2020 08:23 IST
Rajnath Singh talks to US defence secy over regional progress
May 30, 2020 08:18 IST
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
May 30, 2020 08:22 IST
Odisha announces Rs 17,000 crore programme to generate employment
May 30, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.