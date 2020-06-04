Covid-19 cases reach 215 in Gurugram; highest single-day spike

The city on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases so far with 215 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) being reported in a single day, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the total count of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) in Gurugram has reached 1,410. The number of coronavirus fatalities stands at four.

Of the 1,410 cases, 292 have recovered from coronavirus and 1,114 are under home isolation or admitted in hospitals. More than 55% patients in the city are under home isolation. Despite the rapid increase in the number of infected persons, the number of containment zones in the city have not been increased. Currently, there are 63 containment zones.

Official data shows that the district, which accounts for about 43% of Haryana’s total tally of 3,281 cases, has the highest Covid-19 burden in the state till now. Till Thursday, Haryana’s tally stood at 3,281, out of which 1,123 have recovered while 2,134 are under home isolation or admitted in hospitals. The death count of the state is 24, with a maximum of 10 deaths in Faridabad.

As per the government records there are four deaths in Gurugram. But the district health officials confirmed that other deaths have been reported in private hospitals, stating that the deceased were from other states and are counted in the respective state data.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer(CMO), said, “We are yet to get the data from private hospitals where Covid-19 deaths have been reported. All the four reported deaths till now are due to co-morbidity issues. One patient had neurological issues, while another one had tuberculosis. There was one patient who had a bypass surgery and one had uncontrollable diabetes.” Adding on, he said that to avoid fatalities, the department, along with the district administration, is making arrangements in different hospitals.

Gurugram health department has constituted a Covid-19 Death Audit Committee (CDAC) to review death cases due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The team, comprising seven people, are to analyse the overall trend and the factors that led to Covid-19 deaths in private and government hospitals.

Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner, on Thursday assigned duties to senior government officials of the city to manage health facilities, contact tracing, sampling, ambulance fleet management, management of isolation facilities.