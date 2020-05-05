Sections
Covid-19 lockdown: Standalone shops allowed to open in Faridabad, concern in Haryana after spike in cases

So far, six people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Haryana. Faridabad is the worst-affected district with 75 Covid-19 cases.

Updated: May 05, 2020 08:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana Police personnel screen commuters at the Delhi-Faridabad border, near Badarpur, during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Subhash Sharma /HT Photo)

The district administration in Faridabad has said that standalone shops in residential areas are allowed to open as part of the relaxation given during the two-week lockdown which began on Monday.

“Standalone shops and small shops in residential colonies can open. Shops providing material to industries will open. There is no restriction on opening of shops in villages but malls will not open,” Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner, Faridabad said on Monday.

“Faridabad district is a red zone so large market places and large market complexes are not allowed to open. Only those shops which provide essential services will open,” Yadav added.

Seventy five fresh cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19 surfaced in Haryana on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 517, a health department bulletin said.



So far, six people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

Among the new virus cases, the maximum 29 were reported from Sonipat, followed by 23 cases from Ambala; 14 in Jhajjar; three in Panipat; two each in Jind and Faridabad; and one each in Gurgaon and Nuh.

Faridabad is the worst-affected district with 75 Covid-19 cases, followed by Gurugram and Sonipat with 73 cases, Nuh with 59, Jhajjar with 56, Ambala with 37 and Palwal with 36 cases. According to the bulletin, the number of active cases has gone up to 257 from 81 in a few days.

Haryana’s recovery rate, which had been one of the best in the country, dropped from 72 per cent last week to 49.13 per cent.

He said during third phase of the coronavirus lockdown, which began on Monday, several relaxations have been given but it was observed that many people did not follow the guidelines.

“It seems people have not yet made social distancing a habit,” he said.

