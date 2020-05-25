Sections
Covid-19 test results can now be accessed online in Gurugram

The district administration on Monday said test reports for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which were earlier shared by the health department through WhatsApp and telephonic calls, can now be...

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district administration on Monday said test reports for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which were earlier shared by the health department through WhatsApp and telephonic calls, can now be viewed online.

Officials said the online availability of reports will spare people awaiting test results unnecessary visits to hospitals or the health department. They added people can access their reports through the oneMap web portal (onemapggm.gmda.gov.in) and mobile application.

People whose samples have been collected by the health department can click on the ‘Covid-19 Report Result’ option on the portal or the application following which they need to enter their registered mobile number. An OTP will be generated and sent on the mobile number and after entering it on the portal the person concerned can see the reports.

Created by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for all Covid-19 related information, the oneMap is an integrated and detailed GIS (geographic information system) map of Gurugram. It already has a Covid-19 dashboard which provides information like total movement pass issued till now, details of relief shelters, number of vehicles fined during lockdown among other things



“The GIS team of oneMap is providing the technical support at the back end for downloading the reports shared by the health department and district administration,” said Sonal Goel, additional chief executive officer, GMDA.

Aparajita, assistant commissioner (under training), who is handling the project, said, “Test reports shared by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) team is being fed into the system. Irrespective of the fact the person is tested positive or negative, direct access to test reports can help the infection from spreading. Many suspected patients visit hospitals or approach the health department to inquire about their reports.”

13 new cases in gurugram

Thirteen new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Gurugram. Two people each from Jacobpura, Hari Nagar, and Khandsa tested positive while one case each was reported from Sector 52, Krishna Colony, Kadipur, Sirhol, Shikohpur, Shakti Park, and village Begumpur Khatol. Till now, 284 cases have been reported , out of which 118 are still under treatment. Two people have died of Covid-19 in Gurugram.

