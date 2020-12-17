Covid-19: Vij health condition stable, says health department

The health condition of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital for lung infection due to Covid-19, is stable, according to a bulletin issued by the health department on Thursday.

Since December 15, Vij has been undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 pneumonia at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on December 12.

As per Thursday’s health bulletin, “The home minister’s investigations as per protocol have been done and the results are satisfactory. His condition is stable, responding to treatment and maintaining vital parameters on high flow nasal cannula on oxygen support.”

Vij, 67, is on high flow oxygen support since being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta. Vij’s health is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors, along with the Gurugram chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav. “He is well rested and the team of doctors examined him during the morning rounds,” the bulletin read.

As reported by HT earlier, doctors privy to the matter have said that Vij is likely to remain in the ICU as the next two to three days are crucial for his treatment, since he has multiple co-morbidities diabetes, hypertension, thyroid and heart disease. Vij was tested positive on December 5 and was admitted to Civil Hospital in Ambala. He was shifted to PGIMS, Rohtak, on December 12.