Covid drugs racket: SIT probe widens to four cities, two wholesale distributors held; ten arrested so far

A probe by the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to look into the international smuggling racket of pharmaceutical drugs, including those used in treatment of Covid-19 and cancer, has now expanded to four cities — Gurugram, Delhi, Jaipur and Agra — as police look to uncover the nexus between pharmacists, wholesalers, distributors of pharmaceutical companies and the four arrested Iraqi interpreters.

On Thursday, the SIT arrested two wholesale medicine distributors from Jaipur and Agra — including one who was involved in distribution of remdesivir — an experimental drug administered to Covid-19 patients in emergency situations. The suspects have been identified as Hariom Tikiwal, 42, owner of Krom Pharmaceuticals in Jaipur and Amit Aggarwal, 45, a wholesale medicine distributor from Agra. So far, the police have arrested 10 persons in the racket — including four Iraqi interpreters and four pharmacists and two wholesale distributors. Three pharmacists have been nabbed from Delhi, while one was picked up from Gurugram .

Ever since the Iraqi interpreters were arrested on July 28 in a raid — during which police had allegedly recovered 48 vials of remdesivir, 55 strips of fabiflu and 18 packs of Lopikast (three drugs used to treat Covid-19) — the police have followed a pattern of reverse tracking and conducted raids in Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur and Agra, based on questioning of the suspects in custody.

Police said the first key link in the chain was established with the arrest of Pradeep, a pharmacist in Jharsa, sector 38. Probe found that Pradeep had allegedly procured remdesivir injection for Rs 15,000 per vial without an invoice from a supplier in Delhi and sold it to Mohanad, one of the arrested Iraqi suspects, for Rs 18,000 per vial. Police had recovered 84 vials of remdesivir, which Pradeep had allegedly concealed in a room near a tubewell in his village in Pataudi. He had allegedly received Rs 15 lakh as advance and the consignment was supposed to be sent to Iraq through medical tourism patients. A vial in Iraq is sold for over Rs 1 lakh .

During interrogation, Pradeep allegedly told the police that he procured medicines from Sajid and Faizan, who run a medical store in Jhandewalan, Delhi, following which the duo was arrested on July 31. The following day, one Tarun Goyal, a pharmacist from Hauz Khas, Delhi, was arrested for allegedly selling the vials to Sajid and Faizan. The trail led police to Agra as Goyal revealed his source, Amit Aggarwal, who runs a wholesale medicine shop, MK Distributors, along with his brother in Agra.

Police said in a statement that after raids in Agra, probe revealed that Hariom Tikiwal, a wholesale distributor of medicines in Jaipur and one of the distributors of remdesivir, used to procure the drug for Rs 4200 per vial from the manufacturing company and sell it to Aggarwal in Agra for a margin. Police said everyone in the network sold the injections for a margin, with the chain eventually reaching to Iraqi interpreters.

Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), DLF, who is heading the five-member SIT, said, “There is a whole chain involving pharmacists, wholesalers and distributors of pharmaceuticals, who were supplying these medicines across states. We are trying to get to the source and questioning suspects about their dealings. We shall also write to the concerned pharmaceutical company since some of these drugs are directly sold to hospitals and there are no intermediaries.”

Earlier, the police had said that the role of some hospitals in Delhi was also under the scanner. Police probe has found that the Iraqi interpreters had been smuggling medicines to Iraq for at least two years and since the pandemic, they had started dealing primarily in drugs used to treat Covid-19 which were in short supply and hence sold at exorbitant prices in Iraq. The suspects worked as translators for medical tourism patients at private hospitals and enlisted the patients or their attendants as conduits and asked them to carry medicines along with their personal medicines in the flights to Iraq, where an aide would collect it from them.