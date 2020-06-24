Sections
Home / Gurugram / Covid patient with rare neurological complication recovers

Covid patient with rare neurological complication recovers

A 36-year-old diagnosed with a rare neurological complication of coronavirus (Covid-19) was successfully treated by doctors at Medeor Hospital in Manesar, a dedicated facility for...

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 36-year-old diagnosed with a rare neurological complication of coronavirus (Covid-19) was successfully treated by doctors at Medeor Hospital in Manesar, a dedicated facility for Covid-19 patients requiring critical care.

The patient, a migrant labourer from Bihar who was living alone in the city, was referred to Medeor on May 17 after he reported of high fever and ‘altered mental status’.

According to a statement issued by Medeor, the patient was in coma and tested positive for Covid-19 while he was admitted.

Doctors say that he had Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare neurological disorder triggered due to Covid-19. It is mostly found in children but it can affect people of any age. ADEM is the result of an immune reaction to an infection in the body. The immune system instead of fighting the infection, causes inflammation in the brain and spinal cord.



It leads to various neurological symptoms like headache, fever, unsteadiness, weakness in arms or legs, confusion or convulsions.

Dr Ashish Gupta, director, critical care Medicine, Medeor, said, “This is the first case of ADEM which our specialised team of doctors and medical staff have successfully treated for Covid. Being a rare disease, there have been hardly any reported cases of Covid-19 related ADEM, as per our present knowledge.”

The patient was treated for almost 25 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He showed neurological recovery, regained consciousness, and finally tested negative for Covid-19 infection. The patient was discharged on June 11.

The hospital has so far treated more than 200 Covid-19 patients who required critical care and ventilator support.

