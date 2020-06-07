Covid-positive man jumps quarantine; nabbed in Hissar

A 51-year-old man, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been quarantined at his home in Sector 109, was booked for allegedly violating quarantine regulations and travelling to his hometown in Hissar on Saturday, said police. He was later traced by authorities and quarantined in a facility in Hissar.

Police said the man, a vegetable vendor, had tested positive for Covid on May 28 and was placed in isolation at his house in a EWS flat in Sector 109. His wife and two children had been living in Hissar for a few months when the man tested positive.

According to the police, on Saturday afternoon when a medical officer of the primary health centre in Daulatabad called on the man to check on him, he was reported missing. “The patient told him that he had left for Hissar in his car. The medical officer immediately alerted the local police, following which health authorities in Hissar were also informed. He was traced later in the day and sent to a quarantine facility there,” said a police officer, privy to the investigations.

A case was registered against the man under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act at Bajghera police station on Sunday.