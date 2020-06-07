Sections
Home / Gurugram / Covid-positive man jumps quarantine; nabbed in Hissar

Covid-positive man jumps quarantine; nabbed in Hissar

A 51-year-old man, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been quarantined at his home in Sector 109, was booked for allegedly violating quarantine regulations and travelling to his hometown in...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 51-year-old man, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been quarantined at his home in Sector 109, was booked for allegedly violating quarantine regulations and travelling to his hometown in Hissar on Saturday, said police. He was later traced by authorities and quarantined in a facility in Hissar.

Police said the man, a vegetable vendor, had tested positive for Covid on May 28 and was placed in isolation at his house in a EWS flat in Sector 109. His wife and two children had been living in Hissar for a few months when the man tested positive.

According to the police, on Saturday afternoon when a medical officer of the primary health centre in Daulatabad called on the man to check on him, he was reported missing. “The patient told him that he had left for Hissar in his car. The medical officer immediately alerted the local police, following which health authorities in Hissar were also informed. He was traced later in the day and sent to a quarantine facility there,” said a police officer, privy to the investigations.

A case was registered against the man under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act at Bajghera police station on Sunday.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Places of worship gear up to open from Monday
Jun 07, 2020 22:53 IST
Noida: Shopping malls, restaurants set to open today
Jun 07, 2020 22:52 IST
Ghaziabad border with Delhi to stay shut for now
Jun 07, 2020 22:52 IST
Ghaziabad: Malls, restaurants directed to take up sanitization, can reopen from June 10
Jun 07, 2020 22:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.