Crackdown on diesel gensets starts

A day after the government sought exemptions for 19 residential societies and IT firms, officials started cracking down on those using diesel generator sets, in violation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Tuesday served a show cause notice to a warehouse for using diesel generator sets.

It is the first case of diesel genset use registered by the Gurugram office of the pollution board since Grap came into effect on October 15.

In Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) has imposed a ban on the use of diesel generator sets. As per the Epca directions issued on October 8, the use of diesel generator sets is banned due to ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ air quality during winter months. Other than for essential and emergency services, its use is banned in Delhi and NCR cities — Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana.

On Tuesday, Gurugram was in the ‘very poor’ category of the central air quality index, with a reading of 306 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

HSPCB, acting on the complaint regarding operation of diesel generator sets in violation of Epca guidelines, visited a warehouse in Pathredi, Pataudi block, on Monday where generator sets were being used for power supply. The site was visited by the additional executive engineer of the pollution board.

Shakti Singh, regional officer (south Gurugram), HSPCB, and nodal officer for Grap implementation, said that the environmental compensation had to be paid by the violator under the provisions of Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981.

“The violator has been asked to submit the compliance report and undertaking regarding adherence of Epca directions at the earliest. If they fail to submit a proper satisfactory report, the board will prosecute under the air pollution Act.”

Singh said that as of Tuesday evening, they are yet to receive any report from the violator.

In Gurugram and Faridabad, at least 19 residential societies have sought exemption from diesel genset ban. Their detailed affidavits have been submitted to Epca and a decision is awaited in this regard.

The pollution board has also set up a control room, on the third floor of the HSIIDC complex at IMT Manesar, for handling complaints related to air pollution in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Singh said, “Complaints received from citizens will also be redressed through Sameer application, Swachhata application, and their social media handles. The control room will be operation 24X7. The nodal officer will coordinate with different government agencies for addressing the grievances.”