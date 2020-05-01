Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Cross-border transit into Gurugram prohibited from 10 am today

Vehicles were seen lining up on the Delhi-Gurugram border today morning before the prohibition is enforced.

Updated: May 01, 2020 10:40 IST

By Asian News International, Gurugram

Factory workers being screened at Delhi Gurugram border for valid papers to work during the lockdown, at Dundahera Kapashera Border, near Udyog Vihar, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 30 April 2020. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Gurugram administration issued an order on April 29 which reads that based on the revised guidelines of Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which allow certain additional activities to be opened in the country, the movement for any additional purposes (not already allowed under exemptions) shall not take place without specific exemptions granted by the DM’s office, which shall be determined on the basis of objectives of essential nature of the activity, the mitigation of hardship to the public and ensuring continuity of government business.

“The list of consolidated exemptions include authorised government officers/staff of government offices, those specially issued a restricted movement pass by authorised officers of Central government/Haryana government in this behalf, ambulances, ATM cash vans, LPG, oil containers/tankers, vehicles supplying essential items like PPEs, sanitisers, fruits, vegetable, etc,” reads the district administration order.



India is under a nationwide lockdown until May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

