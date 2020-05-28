Curbs at Gurugram-Delhi borders to be tightened

Following a sharp spurt in Covid-19 cases in Haryana’s districts — Gurugram and Faridabad — that border Delhi, the Haryana government has decided to impose strict curbs at inter-state borders with Delhi. The police had relaxed the restrictions at Delhi-Gurugram borders earlier this week due to traffic congestion during the peak rush hours.

“As the cases are rising in Delhi, it is a cause for concern for Haryana districts that are bordering Delhi. I have again issued orders today that there should be no leniency on borders between Delhi and Haryana districts. Eighty per cent of coronavirus cases in Haryana are from the districts adjoining Delhi. So, we will keep our borders with Delhi completely sealed,” said home minister Anil Vij to ANI.

Muhammad Akil, police commissioner, Gurugram, however, said that they are yet to receive a new order in this regard. “The situation is same at the borders and changes are likely to take place from Saturday morning,” he said.

Vij, who also has the health portfolio, on Thursday, wrote to the additional chief secretary, home department, stating that sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Haryana was taking place due to large scale movement of people between the two states. Taking this into account, borders curbs are likely to continue.

Referring to the rise in cases, Vij said in his letter that in the last week, Faridabad has reported 98 cases, Gurugram 111 cases, Jhajjar six and Sonipat 28. In view of the rising cases, it is pertinent that only those categories of people who are allowed by the high court and home ministry be allowed movement between the two states.

Haryana on Thursday reported 123 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,504 including 19 deaths. Gurugram reported the highest single-day spike, recording 68 cases of coronavirus, taking the number of total cases to 405, including three deaths.