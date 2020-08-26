Cyber City accident: Juvenile booked for drink driving

Sections
The police on Wednesday added sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (for drink driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act to the FIR against a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:47 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

The police on Wednesday added sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (for drink driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act to the FIR against a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly involved in the road accident that killed a 49-year-old motorcyclist, Alok Gupta, in Cyber City on Sunday morning.

Police said the juvenile and his parents have joined the investigations and will be produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) and a court respectively.

Police said they have followed the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in 2014, where it has been directed that in offences involving punishment up to seven years’ imprisonment, the police may resort to arrests only when the same is necessary and the applicant does not cooperate in the investigations.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that they had sent a notice following which the family joined the investigation and are cooperating with the police. “If the applicant had not cooperated in the investigations, then we could have arrested them,” he said.



Mohan said the offence is bailable so they did not apprehend the minor and have given direction to parents not to allow him to travel abroad or outstation without informing the police. “We will send him for counselling to the child welfare committee once his injuries heal,” he said.

Police on Tuesday had recorded the statement of the two minor boys who were allegedly involved in the road accident that led to the death of Gupta.

A case under sections 279 and 304A of Indian Penal Code was registered at DLF Phase 2 police station on Sunday.

Gupta, a resident of BPTP Park Life in Sector 57, was on his way to Jewar in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, when a speeding MUV collided with his bike near Belvedere Towers in DLF Phase-2. Gupta was killed at the spot. He was accompanied by a friend, who was following him in another bike who took him and the two juveniles to a private hospital in an ambulance.

